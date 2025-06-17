Boy dies after house fire, three other children severely burned

A five-year-old boy yesterday succumbed to injuries sustained in a house fire that left three other young children severely burned.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred shortly after 12.45 pm at a residence on Rupert Dean Lane. Officers were alerted by hospital staff who reported that four toddlers were being treated for extensive burns.

The children were reportedly left in the care of a relative while their mother sought assistance from a government agency. The relative reportedly fell asleep and awoke to find the bedroom on fire and the children injured.

All four children were transported to hospital for emergency treatment, and one child later died from his injuries.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.