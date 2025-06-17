Coleby-Davis: Over 60,000 BPL bills under $125

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 63,000 households across The Bahamas received monthly electricity bills under $125 between January and May, thanks to the government’s Equity Rate Adjustment (ERA) Initiative, Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis announced during her budget presentation.

Introduced in July 2024, the ERA initiative removed the charge for the first 200 kilowatt-hours of electricity used per month. Previously priced at 10.95 cents per kilowatt-hour, the removal now saves consumers roughly $21.90 monthly. Mrs Coleby-Davis said the initiative is having a measurable impact. In January, 58,933 households received bills below $125. That figure rose to 63,058 in February, 64,053 in March, and peaked at 67,693 in April before dipping slightly to 62,209 in May.

“Now we are aware that energy consumption is traditionally less during the winter months and there are other variables to consider such as the fuel charge, however, the ERA is having an impact,” she told Parliament.

She also highlighted the success of the government’s “Merry and Bright Turn on Your Light” programme, which aims to reconnect more than 4,000 households that had been without electricity. From November through January, customers were allowed to restore service by paying as little as ten percent of their outstanding balances, with flexible repayment terms offered for the remaining amount.

In addressing long-term energy infrastructure, Mrs Coleby-Davis confirmed that the Bahamas Grid Company (BGC) began installing the first set of new transmission poles this week, with completion expected within 12 months. BGC, which is leading the overhaul of New Providence’s electricity grid, has already made progress in replacing overhead distribution poles, reconducting wiring, and improving system reliability with the installation of IntelliRupters. The company has also completed extensive emergency repair work, expanded underground services, and reinforced the transmission network with additional steel poles, fiber, and new conductors.

Despite BGC managing the grid upgrades, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) remains responsible for customer service, billing, and third-party power generation contracts.

As part of its transition to cleaner energy, BPL has signed power purchase agreements for 177 megawatts of liquefied natural gas (LNG), 60 megawatts of solar power, and 10 megawatt-hours of battery storage for New Providence. While BPL will continue to generate power using existing infrastructure, the new agreements include the introduction of more efficient engines.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said the goal is to have half of New Providence’s energy come from LNG by the fourth quarter of this year. Two of the three solar and battery storage projects are slated to be operational by the second half of 2026, with the final project expected in early 2027.

She added that similar renewable energy projects are underway in the Family Islands, with battery storage initiatives planned or in progress for Abaco, Eleuthera, Great Exuma, Andros, Cat Island, San Salvador, Long Island, Bimini, Staniel Cay, Moore’s Island, and others.

“The PPAs that have been signed—or are nearing execution—include utility scale solar projects expected to be completed during the second half of 2026,” she said. “These projects, delivered under the New Energy Era, will play a critical role in accelerating The Bahamas’ transition to renewable energy. Building on our current seven percent renewable contribution, the completion of these projects is projected to bring us to approximately 33 percent, surpassing the national target of 30 percent by 2030.”

She said the government’s energy plan not only signals a strong commitment to sustainability, but also supports an inclusive approach to long-term energy reform.