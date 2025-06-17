Fresh Start Graduates excel

THIRTY young Bahamians recently celebrated their graduation from the Fresh Start Program after completing 16 weeks of training and development. They received certifications in basic carpentry and electrical, introduction to computers and cybersecurity, and fundamentals of retail services.

The Fresh Start Program has been a vital pathway for many young people, offering training and mentorship to help them prepare for future success. The program equips youth with essential soft skills, technical knowledge, and real-world work experience, providing them with the tools necessary to thrive in the workforce and beyond.

Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture, Mario Bowleg, congratulated the graduates and emphasized the importance of the program.

“It provides a vital post-secondary bridge, equipping our youth with essential soft skills, technical training, and real-world work experience,” he said. “This preparation not only empowers them for the workforce but also for life itself.”

This year’s graduates have undergone a journey of growth, resilience, and development. They have not only acquired valuable technical skills but have also gained the confidence to step forward into new opportunities. The celebration marked not just the completion of their training but their perseverance in rising above challenges and striving toward their goals.

The programme’s focus on mentorship and career development has allowed participants to tap into their potential and recognize the greatness within them. The skills and experiences gained over the course of the programme will serve these graduates well, whether they choose to enter the workforce, continue their education, or explore entrepreneurial ventures.