Olympic rower Rob Gibson: ‘I think we’ve grown the sport in Bahamas’

THERE’S a saying that “all good things must come to an end” and for Canadian Olympic rower Rob Gibson the past four years experience here in The Bahamas will be an unforgettable one.

Gibson, who won a silver medal in 2012 in the middle of his three appearances at the Olympics, will be returning to his homeland of Canada after serving here as the director for rowing at the Windsor High School.

“I didn’t fully understand what I was getting myself involved in when I came down. And when I look at where we were in September of 2020, August of 2020, 2021 versus June of 2025, I’m quite proud of all that’s been accomplished between Windsor Rowing and the Nassau Rowing Club. We’ve made great strides forward,” Gibson said.

“I think we’ve grown the sport in The Bahamas, which is what I’m most proud of. And we’ve helped build the community here. So yeah, I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished here together with the Nassau Rowing Club.”

Now with a family to focus on, Gibson said it’s time for him to return home where he plans to get back into one of his old jobs either as a firefighter or real estate sales agent.

“I’ve got a baby. So my wife and I, we just want to go home and be closer to our families and just sort of