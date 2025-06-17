Road Traffic to launch new office in East Nassau

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Road Traffic Department will open a new office in eastern New Providence before year’s end, Transport and Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis announced in the House of Assembly yesterday.

Citing the island’s growing population, Mrs Coleby-Davis said the new location will serve residents of St Anne’s, Fox Hill, Yamacraw, Elizabeth, and Sea Breeze.

Additionally, new department offices are planned for Great Harbour Cay, Inagua, Acklins, and Crooked Island during the current budget cycle.

On the topic of road safety, the minister detailed several outreach initiatives. These include the installation of safety billboards across New Providence and the Family Islands and partnerships with Bahamian personalities to produce video messages on safe driving practices. Outreach efforts have also expanded into schools.

“In partnership with RM Bailey High School, we created a road safety music jingle which will play on TV and radio stations,” shesaid.

The ministry is also launching a Future Safe Driver Education Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Road Traffic Department, and the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Aimed at students aged 15 to 17, the programme uses simulators to teach safe driving techniques tailored to Bahamian road conditions.

“It is important to note that the Future Safe Driver Education Programme will not negatively impact lessons offered by driving schools as the programme will be fully simulator based,” she clarified, adding that the Bahamas Driving School Association will be involved as the programme develops.

So far this year, 35 traffic fatalities have been recorded, primarily in New Providence and Eleuthera. Speeding remains a leading factor, the minister noted, urging motorists to follow speed limits and wear seatbelts.