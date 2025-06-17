Summer internship gives students chance to think green

University of the Bahamas (UB) students are gaining hands-on experience in marine conservation and coral research this summer through an internship with the MSC Foundation’s Super Coral Reef Programme.

As part of this initiative, the MSC Conservation Centre is partnering with marine scientists and conservation experts to repopulate depleted coral reefs with resilient coral genotypes, helping to halt and reverse the decline of these vital ecosystems.

The programme’s ambitious goals include outplanting 6,000 corals by 2027 and providing annual opportunities for 30 university interns, in addition to producing four scientific publications each year.

Balicia Rolle, a biology and chemistry student at UB, who is part of the programme, said: “I want to learn more about conservation efforts that can be made to restore coral, as well as the benefits of coral.”

Balicia’s interest in the ocean began through conservation classes at the university, where she first discovered snorkelling and scuba diving.

“We need to ensure that youth are an active part of the nation’s ongoing conservation efforts,” she added.

For Devin Lewis, a biochemistry student at UB, marine life and coral reefs are close to her heart. She said: “In The Bahamas, we are heavily reliant on exports. The pandemic demonstrated how vulnerable we are when goods can’t come into the country. Our oceans are not only important to our export market through tourism and fisheries, but they are also our source of sustenance. It is important to protect our oceans for future generations.”

Nya Lewis, a marine science and small island sustainability student, is eager to gain research experience and learn about coral breeding programmes.

“Conservation looks like finding a way to manage our resources now, and thinking about long-term plans with the resources we have, and making sure future generations will have those,” she said.

Alejandro Moncur, a marine science and sustainability student at UB, is focused on expanding his knowledge of marine conservation and its role in supporting the Bahamian economy.

“If we don’t apply efforts to save our oceans and coral reefs, especially for The Bahamas where tourism is our number one industry, then we wouldn’t really be bringing in as many people,” Alejandro said.

He sees the direct link between ocean health and tourism, and believes sustainable conservation practices are critical to maintaining the country’s top economic sector.