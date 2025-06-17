Teen girl accused of using a car to assault a man and hitting him with piece of wood

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old girl was granted bail yesterday after she was accused of using a car to assault someone on Karl Road last week.

The female defendant, whose name is being withheld, was charged with assault with a dangerous instrument before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

She and co-accused Stephen Pennerman Jr were also charged with an additional count of assault with a dangerous instrument and causing harm.

The pair reportedly assaulted Jermaine Porter with a black Toyota Passo on June 8. They are also accused of striking him with a piece of wood and injuring him during the same incident.

While the juvenile admitted to using her car to assault Porter, both defendants pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges.

Pennerman was granted $4,000 bail with one or two sureties, while the juvenile was granted $5,000 bail. Their trial is set to begin on August 7.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes served as the prosecutor.

Meanwhile, Jermaine Porter, 34, was charged with causing harm before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs. He is accused of injuring Stephen Pennerman Jr during the June 8 incident.

Porter pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $3,500 with one or two sureties. As a condition of his release, he must sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Monday by 7pm. He was also warned not to interfere with the complainant or any witnesses.

Porter’s trial is scheduled to begin on October 1.

Sergeant 3506 Nesbitt served as the prosecutor.