Bahamas to host groundbreaking wrestling event

THE Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has announced that The Bahamas will host a groundbreaking wrestling event this summer, with WWE Hall of Famer and “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry and his organisation.

All Caribbean Wrestling will bring the first-ever WWE ID match to the Caribbean. This landmark event is expected to attract a new segment of tourists and bolster sports tourism in The Bahamas.

The WWE ID programme is WWE’s global talent initiative designed to identify and recruit promising talent from around the world into future WWE superstars. If a non-WWE ID wrestler wins, they will automatically earn a WWE ID contract, opening the door to WWE’s developmental system. “Hosting the first WWE ID Match in the Caribbean is monumental as it not only brings countless wrestling fans to our shores, but it is also testament to our commitment to diversifying our tourism offerings and supporting regional talent,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

“This event will undoubtedly further solidify The Bahamas as a prime destination for sports tourism and unique experiences.”

The highly anticipated marquee match will take place on Saturday, 28 June 2025, at the luxurious Baha Mar Resort featuring WWE ID prospect Gal Barkay against wrestling veteran and former WWE Superstar JTG (formerly of Cryme Tyme).

The Bahamas’ own Baha Boyz will also step into the ring, thrilling hometown fans. The evening will also feature a title defense by reigning ACW Champion “The Pope” Elijah Burke against Prince Agballah, the fierce leader of Nu Nation.

A highly anticipated grudge match will see Kenny King face off against Marty Scurll, while rising star Cassandra Golden challenges Jayme Jameson in a heated women’s showdown.

Additionally, ACW Women’s Champion Kaylia Capri, known for her time in WWE NXT, will defend her title against former WWE NXT UK standout Aleah James.

“This is more than just a match—it’s a platform for opportunity,” said Henry.” “ACW is proud to work alongside WWE to help identify, elevate, and showcase talent from this region to a worldwide audience.”

ACW airs weekly on the Tempo Network, and tickets for the June 28 event can be purchased at BahaBash2.eventbrite.com.