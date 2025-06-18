Bell tables legislation to combat urban decay and curb spread of liquor stores

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE government is proposing a slate of legislative changes to combat urban decay, curb the unchecked spread of liquor stores, and ease the country’s ongoing housing crisis.

The measures, outlined yesterday by Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal Mr Keith Bell during the 2025/26 budget debate, aims to restore neglected neighbourhoods and restructure how housing and commercial development are regulated.

Mr Bell said the government’s plans include amendments to the Real Property Tax Act and the Tariff Act, aimed at incentivising property owners to restore abandoned and derelict buildings. The amendments would introduce tax concessions and customs duty exemptions for renovations, part of what the government calls its “Clear-Hold-Build” strategy.

“These eyesores attract crime, depress surrounding property values, and erode the spirit of communities,” Mr Bell said. In a survey of one 2,000-foot inner-city corridor, officials found 55 derelict vehicles and 33 abandoned buildings — nearly one every 63 feet. A similar stretch turned up 54 derelict vehicles and 24 deserted buildings.

Wider surveys conducted by Urban Renewal reported 498 derelict vehicles, 306 abandoned buildings, 165 vacant lots, and 16 roadside garages across just a handful of inner-city streets.

Mr Bell emphasised that physical revitalisation is critical to the success of social upliftment efforts. The legislation, he said, will make it easier to identify problem properties, step up enforcement, and offer financial relief for those willing to restore them.

A separate set of reforms targets the concentration of liquor outlets in densely populated, economically fragile areas. Mr Bell announced that the government will amend the Business Licence Act to impose tighter regulations on the approval and location of liquor stores and bars — a problem flagged by the Urban Renewal Authority’s Street Level Survey.

“On one major commercial artery, there are 32 liquor establishments flanked by 73 abandoned buildings,” he said.

To strengthen housing access, Mr Bell outlined the Housing (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which will authorise the minister responsible for housing to draw up to 50 percent of the interest earned annually from the Mortgage Insurance Fund. The funds will be used to expand housing development without adding pressure to the Consolidated Fund.

The 2025/26 budget earmarks $5m for small home repairs, $2m for the Rent-to-Own Programme, and $1.5m for the renovation of government-owned rental properties. The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation, Mr Bell noted, has already disbursed over $80m in housing loans.

In a further move to secure long-term housing funding, Mr Bell introduced the Central Bank of The Bahamas (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill would allow the Minister of Finance to access interest income from dormant bank accounts to finance small home repairs and hurricane readiness initiatives.

“With the amendments to the Central Bank Act now before this House, we are creating the financial architecture to support the long-term sustainability of this programme,” Mr Bell said.

The amendments are expected to be laid during the committee stage of the current budget cycle.