‘Fat Boy’ guilty of 2021 murder of bike passenger

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

JAWUAN “Fat Boy” Armbrister was found guilty yesterday of the 2021 murder of Devonte Brown, who was shot while riding as a passenger on a motorcycle on Carmichael Road.

Armbrister, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, kept his head bowed as a nine-member jury delivered an 8-1 guilty verdict on charges of murder and attempted murder before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns. The verdict was reached after nearly two hours of deliberation.

As the verdict was read, a female relative seated near Armbrister broke down in tears. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother remained silent.

Prosecutors said Armbrister fatally shot Devonte Brown between September 17 and 18, 2021, near Meat Max on Carmichael Road. Brown was riding on a motorcycle driven by Valverde Butler, who was also shot and injured during the incident.

In her closing argument, prosecutor Cephia Pinder-Moss pointed to surveillance footage from Pro Sports Bar, timestamped at 11.47pm on September 17. She claimed the footage showed Armbrister doing a double take upon spotting Brown inside the bar and that the two exchanged words outside the venue hours before the shooting.

Mrs Pinder-Moss highlighted the emotional toll on the victim’s mother, who attended every day of the trial and described her son as “the life of the party”.

She also noted that another suspect in the case, known only as “DJ”, had since died.

The prosecution argued that Armbrister believed he had committed the perfect crime and dismissed the defence’s claims of flawed evidence. They also presented testimony that Armbrister had borrowed a black 2010 Honda Fit from Darron Rolle, which was allegedly used during the shooting.

Although Rolle initially told police he lent Armbrister his car, he recanted this in court, claiming he had not given him the keys on the day of the incident. The prosecution argued that Rolle changed his testimony to protect a friend, as the two had attended high school together.

The defence maintained Armbrister’s innocence throughout the trial.

Before being remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, Armbrister was allowed a brief moment with his relative.

Justice Archer-Minns ordered a probation report, and sentencing has been set for August 7.

Armbrister was represented by attorney Miranda Adderley. Danielle Capron assisted Mrs Pinder-Moss on the prosecution team.