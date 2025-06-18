Food truck festival back in GB

Grand Bahama’s growing reputation as a cultural and culinary hub will once again be on display as the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) hosts the second Annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday, from 1pm to 9pm at the beachfront festival grounds.

Event organisers announced the return of the festival during a press conference on Thursday, June 12. The festival is expected to feature over 16 food trucks, a Kiddie’s Corner, and for the first time — live musical performances.

Ava Andrew, event coordinator with MOTIA, said the festival promises to be a day of excitement, community, and island flavour.

“It’s going to be a day filled with fun, food, and live entertainment from Top Tier Band and Deep South Island Boys Band. We’re inviting the entire Grand Bahama community to come out, support your favorite food trucks, and enjoy this cultural celebration. Free bus transportation will also be available for all hotel guests on the island.”

Among the event’s major sponsors is the Grand Bahama Power Company. Spokesperson Jayna Campbell praised the initiative as a win for the island’s economy.

“At GBPC, we are proud to support initiatives that drive economic sustainability. This festival celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

Also partnering once again is Lucaya Service Company (LUSCO). Corey Cartwright, part of the LUSCO management team, emphasized the cultural value of the event.

“This festival showcases the beauty of our culture through food and community. It’s something both locals and visitors can enjoy.”

The seaside event will offer a wide selection of local specialties, gourmet treats, desserts, sushi, and even a mobile gaming truck, making it a full family-friendly experience.