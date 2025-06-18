Four vying for PLP North Eleuthera seat

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AT least four people are vying for the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination in North Eleuthera ahead of the next general election.

Among the contenders are realtor Oscar McPhee, entrepreneur Calaritta Walker-Saunders, Harbour Island businessman Joseph John “JJ” Percentie and attorney Tamar Moss. Their interest follows the recent announcement by North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty that he will not seek re-election, citing a personal need to “refocus, reposition and recalibrate” to prioritise his family.

Mr McPhee, 53, a former police officer turned realtor and developer, praised Mr Petty for his service but said more could be done to move the constituency forward. He attributed his decision to seek the nomination to his strong personal ties to the island, noting his grandparents were from the area and he grew up in Harbour Island.

He said if selected, he would focus on youth empowerment and economic growth, and highlighted the island’s strengths, calling it one of the most “effective and efficient” in the country. “The Bluff has the potential to become one of the greatest fishing parts there is in conjunction with Spanish Wells,” he said.

“If you create programmes, you create a yachting club, you create a total fishing program and tournaments year round that would effectively bring tourists and bring people from all over the world, you now create something that is unprecedented.”

Mr Percentie, 39, said his decision to enter frontline politics stems from a life dedicated to service and development in North Eleuthera. Both his parents are from Harbour Island, and he has been re-elected to the local government three times. He said if nominated, he would champion strategic investment, prioritise economic empowerment, and lead new housing and farming efforts. Even if not chosen, he pledged his full support for the PLP and its nominee, adding: “We are one North, we are one island, we are one Bahamas.”

Mrs Walker-Saunders, a longtime Eleuthera resident and former Silver Airways employee, said her campaign is driven by a passion for people and a longstanding history of grassroots work. She played a key role in establishing the PLP’s mainland North Eleuthera branch and had previously sought the nomination but lost to Mr Petty. She remains hopeful this time around, saying that if nominated, she would focus on elder care, housing solutions, and resolving persistent documentation issues faced by many locals.

“We have a lot of persons on North Eleuthera that don’t even have a birth certificate. Some 50, almost 60 year olds don’t have a birth certificate,” she said. “They are born to Bahamian parents who are now deceased.” She also noted: “Persons who are married many many moons ago, you know when you go and try to get their children documents together, they can’t find my marriage certificate.”

Ms Moss is also reportedly eyeing the nomination. While she lives in New Providence, she maintains roots in North Eleuthera and frequently represents residents from the area.

The chairperson of the PLP’s mainland North Eleuthera branch, Michelle Johnson, declined to comment on the nomination process or the contenders. The Tribune understands the branch is expected to meet with aspirants today.