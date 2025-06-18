‘Island-wide manhunt’ after reserve’s murder

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has intensified patrols and launched an island-wide manhunt following the brazen daylight murder of Reserve Inspector Lernex Williams, who was shot dead during an attempted armed robbery while making a bank deposit in Palmdale on Sunday.

Police press liaison officer Sheria King said yesterday that 42-year-old Ronald Telford, of Toote Shop Corner, is wanted for questioning in connection with the killing. She appealed to the public to help police with information on his whereabouts.

She stressed that Telford is not the only suspect, but he is the only person police are in a position to publicly identify at this stage of the investigation.

She dismissed reports that a woman had turned herself in regarding the incident and declined to say how much money had been stolen, describing it only as a “significant amount”. Ballistic testing is still underway, and Ms King said she could not yet confirm who fired the fatal shots.

She said police are increasing their visibility and presence in the Palmdale area in response to concerns from business owners and residents. She said the Northeastern Division, led by Chief Superintendent Munroe, has already begun regular walkabouts and that security strategies are actively being developed.

“That is going to be a consistent thing moving forward from our Northeastern Division,” she said during a press conference. “Our strategies are being put in place as we speak to ensure that this particular incident does not happen again, and that the persons that are traversing that area is safe while they conduct their business.”

She added that similar measures are being considered for other commercial areas where banks are located, with divisional commanders expected to maintain increased patrols.

The comments come two days after Reserve Inspector Lernex Williams, a devoted father of four, was killed during an attempted robbery at the RBC branch at Palmdale Shopping Plaza. The incident occurred shortly before noon while Williams was making a deposit at the bank’s drop box. An exchange of gunfire followed, resulting in the deaths of Williams and one of the suspected assailants.

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles, speaking at the scene on Sunday, confirmed police suspect up to four men fled in a small white Japanese vehicle.

Williams, who previously lost his eldest son in 2020, is survived by two sons and a daughter. His nephew, Leshardo Stovell, described him as a generous and joyful man who was deeply loved by both his family and the wider police force.

“He’s a person always giving. He always bubbly. You always joyful. It’s no wrong. He is everybody’s best friend,” said Mr Stovell. “Everybody on the police force love him, he’s just a pillar.”

Williams was also a long-time member of St Mary’s Parish, where he served as president of the men’s group. While there was speculation that he was making a deposit on behalf of the church, Rector Father Colin Humes confirmed this was not the case.