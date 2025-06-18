Man remanded in shooting case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN has been remanded into custody after being accused of the near-fatal shooting of another man inside a vehicle on Melvern Road last week.

Garnett Newbold, 57, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutors allege that on the afternoon of June 12, Newbold got into a verbal altercation with Lutz Lewis, 49, and shot him in the upper body and forearm.

Later that same day, police reportedly apprehended Newbold in possession of a pink Glock .380 pistol believed to have been used in the incident.

Lewis received treatment in the hospital and survived his injuries.

Newbold was not required to enter a plea and was informed that his case will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also advised of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

Newbold will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI hearing, potentially scheduled for August 14.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.