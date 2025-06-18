Minister Bowleg makes an appearance during the Basketball Smiles camp

By JONATHAN BURROWS

DAY two of the Basketball Smiles camp brought both energy and inspiration as campers were provided with intense skill development sessions, along with an appearance by the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Mario Bowleg.

The day kicked off yesterday at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium where the female group engaged in high-tempo drills focused on ball movement and defensive footwork.

Coaches emphasised communication and hustle, while players rotated through the indoor and outdoor courts, encountering drills that challenged both fundamentals and fitness.

The mid-day intermission allowed campers from the morning session to take a break as their session came to a close while being provided with light refreshments.

At this time, campers for the second session began to gather at the gym as they prepared themselves for the afternoon session.

The highlight of the day came during the afternoon session with the male group, when Bowleg addressed the campers. Drawing from his experience as a coach before becoming a minister, Bowleg spoke about keeping passion alive, how the game of basketball can change lives, and how important it is for camps like Basketball Smiles to exist for the youth of the Bahamas.

“It does great things for the youth,” said Bowleg about the benefits of having experienced and fundamentally trained coaches lending a helping hand to develop the youth in the Bahamas.

Campers listened intently as he shared personal anecdotes about his time coaching and stressed the importance of discipline to remain focused and stay on course.

“Coaching and development from coaches from the states help enhance the potential of kids in the Bahamas looking to pursue a professional basketball career,” answered Bowleg when explaining how having experienced coaches from the United States can impact young up-and-coming athletes looking to pursue basketball as a profession.

As the day wrapped up for the male session with a scrimmage, the energy remained high, and the message of Mario Bowlegs’ visit echoed through the gym.

With more surprises and competition ahead, day two set the tone of growth both on and off the court.