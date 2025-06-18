Ministry shifts focus away from Cuba to supply needed teachers

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Education has paused its plan to recruit more than 70 teachers from Cuba, redirecting efforts toward hiring educators from the United States, Canada, and locally retired professionals to fill upcoming vacancies.

The shift follows comments by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville, who recently said that the government is suspending recruitment agreements with Cuba pending discussions with US officials.

Education director Dominique McCartney-Russell confirmed the hold and the expanded recruitment strategy in an interview with The Tribune yesterday. She said the ministry has advertised locally and is “recruiting far and wide” to ensure schools are adequately staffed for the coming academic year.

“We’re also going to utilise our retired teachers. We did use about 80 of them last year, and so we’re looking to increase that number,” Mrs McCartney-Russell added.

Currently, 130 Cuban teachers are employed in The Bahamas. Asked whether they will be allowed to complete their contracts, she responded: “That is our hope, but I cannot guarantee that.

“We’re still in discussions.”

Dr. Darville’s recent announcement reflected pressure from the US government regarding the amount of Cuban professionals’ compensation withheld by the Cuban government.

A 2022 contract published by Cuba Archive showed that The Bahamas paid up to $12,000 per month per Cuban doctor, while the individuals received only $990 to $1,200, the remainder funnelled to Cuba’s state-run agency, Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos (CSMC).

Bahamian government officials have not denied the veracity of that report.