PHA ‘cannot manage’ caseload of 600 patients receiving dialysis care in last three years

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has spent over $15m in the past three years on dialysis care for approximately 600 patients, an unsustainable cost burden as kidney failure cases surge nationwide.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the country’s first living donor kidney transplant — set to take place today — Dr Rhea Thurston-Carroll, consultant transplant nephrologist and director of nephrological services at Princess Margaret Hospital, confirmed the Bahamas currently has around 600 people receiving dialysis treatment.

PHA managing director Aubynette Rolle said the government cannot manage the caseload alone, relying heavily on private healthcare providers across multiple islands.

“We are incapable of managing them within the healthcare system. Therefore, we have partners on the outside who take care of patients. It’s not only New Providence – it’s in Abaco, it’s in Exuma, it’s in Grand Bahama. It’s all over. So we depend on them,” she said.

Ms Rolle stressed that the financial model is untenable. “The expense is about $15m. If we tally today, I think we’re a little over, because that amount increases as patients get diagnosed with chronic renal disease, and are required mostly [to undergo] haemodialysis,” she sid.

She added that investing in transplant infrastructure could reduce long-term costs and improve outcomes.

The PHA’s new Renal Transplant Programme aims to shift the paradigm. Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville previously noted that dialysis consumes a significant portion of the national health budget. Cases of end-stage renal disease have been rising, driven largely by diabetes and hypertension.