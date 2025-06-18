Sandilands Push-A-Thon slated for July 5: ‘the wheels are in motion’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE wheels are in motion for the continuation of the biggest push, run and walk event to be staged in The Bahamas by the Public Hospitals Authority on Saturday, July 5.

Now into its 14th year under the initial leadership of Dr Indira Grimes, the Push-A-Thon has grown by leaps and bounds, according to Dr Kezia Rolle, the chairperson for this year’s event.

“We are trying to secure medical supplies for the geriatric ward at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center, so we’re asking for people to come out and support this worthy cause,” Rolle said.

Under the theme: “Keep Pushing Forward,” this year’s Push-A-Thon will be under the patronage of Leslie Miller, a former Member of Parliament and an advocate for healthy lifestyles.

The aim, according to Rolle, is to attract at least 500 persons from all sectors of life, including those who want to team up and form groups. The largest group registered will receive a special prize.

Participants can register online at www.pushathon242.com and pay online via the Cash ‘n’ Go app or via any Cash ‘n’ Go location or at the accounts department at Sandilands Rehabilitation Center.

Persons can also print off a registration form hard copy and drop off at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center. The deadline for pre-registration online is July 3 and pre-registration in person is July 4 at a cost of $20 per person. Late registration will be conducted on race day on Saturday, July 5th from 5:30-6 am for $25.

Participants over 60 will only be charged $15.

There will be three categories for male and female walkers, runners and those who will be pushed by a family member or friend. Pries will be awarded to the first three finishes in each category.

The first route is for the walkers and wheelchair pushers. It will start at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre continuing north on Fox Hill Road then east on Prince Charles Drive, south through Elizabeth Estates, then west on Yamacraw Road, then north on Fox Hill Rd. and ending at the starting point.

The second route is for the runners. This will also start at the entrance of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, travel north on Fox Hill Road then east on Prince Charles Drive, then south along the shoreline of Yamacraw Hill Road, continuing west on Yamacraw Hill Road, then north on Fox Hill Rd and ending at the starting point.

Dr Rolle is encouraging the general public, especially those who will be a part of the route, to come out and support the event by participating and not just watching from the sidelines.