Sands: Public health concern as only two ambulances operational

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
ONLY two ambulances are reportedly operational in New Providence — a situation former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands called unacceptable, saying it exposes the false narrative being told about the state of public healthcare in the country.
“If you are sick, you’re having a heart attack, stroke, been shot, God help you right now, because EMS has been allowed to deteriorate to a point that is thoroughly unacceptable in New Providence,” Dr Sands told The Tribune yesterday.
His concerns were echoed by National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) staff, who said they have been grappling with ambulance and personnel shortages.
According to workers, only one ambulance was in operation until Monday night, when a second unit was brought on stream.
They said the issue is compounded by the lack of an in-house mechanic to address minor repairs before they become major failures.
An EMT, who requested anonymity due to fear of victimisation, explained that because mechanical repairs are outsourced, delays in payment from PHA often result in the work coming to a standstill after months of unpaid labour.
They also claim the situation is worsened by what they describe as a lack of urgency from the corporate office.
According to staff, management was notified weeks ago that several vehicles needed tyres and servicing, but action was only taken on Monday to replace the tyres.
One of the newer vehicles is reportedly off the road to prevent catastrophic failure because it is overdue for servicing.
Dr Sands said the ambulance shortage has already contributed to delays in the emergency department and led to long wait times.
“In New Providence, there should be eight units on the road all the time,” he said. “All week, we only had one ambulance on the road; whether that’s because you have a maintenance issue, I believe it is a cash flow problem and that they are simply not paying for maintenance.”
He also criticised the government for highlighting major healthcare investments, like the proposed new specialty hospital and millions allocated for Grand Bahama and facility purchases, while current conditions, remain unacceptable.
EMTs have long lamented the lack of resources, highlighting ongoing fleet shortages and noting that even the newly acquired ambulances have recurring issues.
Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) managing director Aubynette Rolle acknowledged ongoing challenges with the ambulance fleet due to their heavy usage, but said efforts are being made to address the issues.
“I cannot deny that they’re not breaking down but the minute they are having problems, we try to get them up and running and we’ve also just put together a more stringent preventative maintenance programme as well as part of our fleet management,” she told The Tribune yesterday.
Dr Rolle said PHA has reached out to private institutions for support, but they too are facing similar difficulties.
She added that while the authority is working to procure new ambulances from abroad, the process has been slow.
“They are servicing the US first before they come to us and it takes 12 to 18 months to get to us,” she said. “That’s the reality.”
Comments
bahamianson 11 hours, 24 minutes ago
Sell the PM’s BMW and buy about 4 ambulances for the poor and downtrodden. They are supposed to serve us and we end up serving them. We move cars so they can pass, we stop services to announce their tardiness, they enjoy all the festivities and celebrations.
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 27 minutes ago
Doc Sands what about the kidney transplant. Positive indeed
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 23 minutes ago
Tyers and servicing are small matters. But . SANDS IS CAMPAIGNING. HE HAS LITTLE TO WORK WITH
JohnQ 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
In a modern society, emergency services such as fire and rescue are basic level Government functions. In some cases, it can be accomplished by well trained and well equipped volunteer departments. Unfortunately, we have neither.
Why is this the norm here?
Sickened 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
Birdie saying that one ambulance working is more than sufficient and if we think we need more then we must be FNM because the PLP's are happy with just one. ROFL.
And he asking about the kidney transplant when the subject is ambulances. ROFL.
Political season indeed.
CaptainCoon 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Typical DEI government. Spend money on the travel and partying but nothing to support the health of their own people.
52 years of Woke negro leadership.
DISGRACEFUL!
TalRussell 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
Here we are and what we sure as hell know, whether or not will admit to it? --- Comes "Union Jack Flag Day" on 13 Day of October 2025. -- 307 years of being taken over by the British... "little transformation occurred." -- Still accepting their King as we own King, King's Counsels', Knighthoods' and Ladyhoods' and lots more 'royal titles.' --- The King 'still has to approve' the resident moving into the ten-acre estate atop Mount Fitzwilliam. -- Comrades, it's not fictional. -- Yes?
Sign in to comment
OpenID