Sands: Public health concern as only two ambulances operational

ONLY two ambulances are reportedly operational in New Providence — a situation former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands called unacceptable, saying it exposes the false narrative being told about the state of public healthcare in the country.

“If you are sick, you’re having a heart attack, stroke, been shot, God help you right now, because EMS has been allowed to deteriorate to a point that is thoroughly unacceptable in New Providence,” Dr Sands told The Tribune yesterday.

His concerns were echoed by National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) staff, who said they have been grappling with ambulance and personnel shortages.

According to workers, only one ambulance was in operation until Monday night, when a second unit was brought on stream.

They said the issue is compounded by the lack of an in-house mechanic to address minor repairs before they become major failures.

An EMT, who requested anonymity due to fear of victimisation, explained that because mechanical repairs are outsourced, delays in payment from PHA often result in the work coming to a standstill after months of unpaid labour.

They also claim the situation is worsened by what they describe as a lack of urgency from the corporate office.

According to staff, management was notified weeks ago that several vehicles needed tyres and servicing, but action was only taken on Monday to replace the tyres.

One of the newer vehicles is reportedly off the road to prevent catastrophic failure because it is overdue for servicing.

Dr Sands said the ambulance shortage has already contributed to delays in the emergency department and led to long wait times.

“In New Providence, there should be eight units on the road all the time,” he said. “All week, we only had one ambulance on the road; whether that’s because you have a maintenance issue, I believe it is a cash flow problem and that they are simply not paying for maintenance.”

He also criticised the government for highlighting major healthcare investments, like the proposed new specialty hospital and millions allocated for Grand Bahama and facility purchases, while current conditions, remain unacceptable.

EMTs have long lamented the lack of resources, highlighting ongoing fleet shortages and noting that even the newly acquired ambulances have recurring issues.

Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) managing director Aubynette Rolle acknowledged ongoing challenges with the ambulance fleet due to their heavy usage, but said efforts are being made to address the issues.

“I cannot deny that they’re not breaking down but the minute they are having problems, we try to get them up and running and we’ve also just put together a more stringent preventative maintenance programme as well as part of our fleet management,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

Dr Rolle said PHA has reached out to private institutions for support, but they too are facing similar difficulties.

She added that while the authority is working to procure new ambulances from abroad, the process has been slow.

“They are servicing the US first before they come to us and it takes 12 to 18 months to get to us,” she said. “That’s the reality.”