Three bailed in housebreaking

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were granted bail yesterday after being accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Maize Court and stealing a car last month.

Jermaine Coakley Jr, 21, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs on charges of burglary and stealing.

His co-accused, Sedell Pierre, 34, and Brendan Marcellus, 23, were charged with abetment to stealing. Pierre also faced an additional charge of receiving.

Prosecutors allege that between 11pm on May 21 and 2am on May 22, Coakley broke into the home of Karen Turnquest and stole a 2013 Nissan Note valued at $9,000. The car belonged to Ednal Rolle.

Pierre and Marcellus are accused of aiding the theft on May 22, while Pierre was reportedly found in possession of the stolen vehicle later that same day.

The accused were not required to enter pleas and were informed that their case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Coakley was granted $7,000 bail with one or two sureties. Pierre and Marcellus were each granted bail in the amount of $5,000.

As part of their bail conditions, all three must sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday and Wednesday by 7pm. Coakley will also be fitted with an electronic monitoring device.

The matter is expected to return for potential service of the VBI on September 15.