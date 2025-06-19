12 years on from murder, killer jailed for 25 years

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN convicted of the 2013 murder of Terrell Williams broke down in tears after he was sentenced to 25 years in prison yesterday.

Andre Ferguson, 29, received his sentence for murder before Senior Justice Gregory Hilton.

Ferguson fatally shot 27-year-old Terrell Williams outside a residence on Augusta Street on July 6, 2013. Prosecutors told the court that the killing stemmed from long-standing animosity between the two men.

Ferguson broke down in tears on September 13, 2024, when a jury unanimously found him guilty.

His sentencing was previously delayed after his lawyer failed to appear in court.

Justice Hilton noted that Ferguson was just 17 at the time of the crime and that the shooting occurred on a public street. However, he also acknowledged that during the 11 years Ferguson awaited trial, he committed no further offences, an indication, the judge said, of his potential for rehabilitation.

Justice Hilton imposed a 25-year prison sentence from the date of conviction, emphasising it should serve as a deterrent to similar crimes.

Glendon Rolle represented the defendant.

Rashied Edgecombe, Cashena Thompson, and Gary Rolle III prosecuted the case.