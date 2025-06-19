$1m fee conflict resolved at Bazaar

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said the government had reached an agreement with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) to settle over $1m in outstanding maintenance fees owed by owners of the International Bazaar, paving the way for its long-anticipated sale and redevelopment.

The deal clears a hurdle for the proposed Afro-Caribbean Marketplace, a project aimed at revitalising the derelict Bazaar area.

In March, Ms Moxey publicly accused the GBPA of stalling the purchase. At the time, GBPA president Ian Rolle said the owners still owed significant fees and that the government had not yet presented a business or financial plan for the initiative.

In a House of Assembly address on Tuesday, Ms Moxey disclosed that the Attorney General’s Office is in the final stages of acquiring the International Bazaar from 13 separate property owners. The acquisition will also include the long-vacant Royal Oasis Tower and Casino.

“An agreement has also been reached with the Grand Bahama Port Authority on outstanding accounts receivables of the Bazaar owners in order to move the project forward,” she said.

The 13 owners collectively owed $1.5m in fees dating back to 2006.

The Afro-Caribbean Marketplace and Logistics Center will feature exhibition pavilions for 54 African nations, 20 Caribbean countries, and all 16 Bahamian islands. The initiative gained traction last June during the 31st Afreximbank AGM in New Providence, where the government signed a $1.8m Project Preparation Facility agreement with Afreximbank to support the venture. The project is also included in the 2024/2025 National Budget.

Ms Moxey added that nearby West Sunrise Highway, which borders the Bazaar and Royal Oasis site, is expected to reopen soon. The Ministry of Works is finalising contract documents and design drawings for the road’s rehabilitation.

“The initial clearing of the area around the artificial lagoon was completed—initial land surveying of the area and road works completed. Utility companies are already engaged and have identified active utilities in the proposed area,” she said.

“The next steps include the signed construction drawings pending the final Geotechnical Report. Finalising the bidding process, followed by awarding the contract and beginning construction.”

The project is slated to commence by the end of July.