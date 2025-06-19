Disabled parking poster prompts dispute between MPs

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE House of Assembly’s Committee on Privilege will review a dispute between Social Services Minister Myles Laroda and St Anne’s MP Adrian White over a poster displayed in the House of Assembly showing Mr Laroda’s photo next to a vehicle parked in a disabled space.

Deputy House Speaker Sylvanus Petty referred the matter to the committee at Mr Laroda’s request.

Mr Laroda accused Mr White of making misleading suggestions involving him or his assistant minister. During a House session, Mr White held up a poster featuring the headline, “MP Apologises After SUV Pictured Parked in Handicap Spot,” alongside two images: one of the illegally parked SUV and another of Mr Laroda.

The incident in question dates back to August 2024, when State Minister for Housing and Urban Renewal Lisa Rahming apologised after her government-issued vehicle was photographed in a disabled parking space.

Ms Rahming, who previously served as State Minister for Social Services, blamed an aide and called the incident “careless” and disrespectful to people with disabilities.

Mr Laroda insisted Mr White knew the SUV was not his and said the poster amounted to a personal attack.

“I’d like to have a public apology, but I want this matter to be referred to the Committee on Privilege,” Mr Laroda said. “And a report being provided, along with the Hansard, video recording and the poster itself.”

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mr White said he clarified in the House that the minister whose vehicle was photographed worked in the same ministry as another minister who had publicly criticised illegal parking in disabled spaces, referring to the assistant minister.