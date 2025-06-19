Govt signs $20m contract for Deadman’s Cay Airport reconstruction and expansion work

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration yesterday signed a $20m contract with Bahamas Hot Mix (BHM) to begin the reconstruction and expansion of Long Island’s Deadman’s Cay Airport, a move officials say will improve safety, boost accessibility for travel, and enhance the island’s appeal to investors and tourists.

The runway project, set to begin next month and due to take 12 months to complete, is the latest in a series of major infrastructure upgrades for the island. It follows last months’ signing with Rowdy Boys Construction Ltd for the Long Island Road Rehabilitation and Waterworks project.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the investment reflects his government’s focused, coordinated vision for Long Island, one that treats the island as a priority and delivers on longstanding promise.

“We started with roads. Then came the waterworks. Today, the runway. And very soon, within 60 days, the terminal,” he said.

“We are moving forward with plans for a new, modern 10,000-square-foot terminal, equipped with customs and immigration services. This will transform the airport into a formal port of entry — welcoming not just visitors, but returning sons and daughters of Long Island. It’s more than a building. It’s a gateway to possibility.”

For his part, Works and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting called the signing more than just a contract, describing it as a declaration of confidence in the people and promise of Long Island.

He said residents have long called for improved air access, adding that call is finally being answered with this $20.8m investment.

The new runway, he noted, will be longer, wider, and more resilient, capable of accommodating full-sized aircrafts.

Once complete, he said, the upgraded facility will allow for direct international flights into the south-central part of Long Island, creating a gateway for tourism and trade.

“When the first flight touches down on the new runway, I can promise you, Long Island will never be the same again. So let me say this to the people of Long Island, your days of waiting are over. Your time of take off is near, and this government is proud to build a runway for your future,” he said.

BHM officials said the project will include comprehensive airside upgrades: site clearance, earthworks, drainage, base works, paving, electrical systems, lighting and signage, approach lighting, and perimeter fencing.

“These upgrades are not just technical, they’re transformational. They will better connect Long Island to the rest of The Bahamas and to international gateways,” said Ebbe Saidi, of BHM.

He added that every project the company undertakes is a testament to its reputation, accountability, and commitment to local partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper was also among those expressing excitement about the project, saying he expects it will create more opportunities for airlines for the island.