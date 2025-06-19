Man accused of Harbour Island double shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded into custody yesterday after being accused of a fatal shooting on Harbour Island last week, which left one man dead and another injured.

Junior Norvil, 23, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Prosecutors allege that Norvil conspired with others to commit murder and attempted murder on Harbour Island, Eleuthera, on June 10.

On the same day, Norvil allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Cameron Bannister while he was driving a golf cart on Munnings Street. Norvil is also accused of shooting and injuring Cassius Turnquest, who was riding in the same vehicle.

Turnquest was airlifted to New Providence for treatment, while Bannister succumbed to his injuries at a local clinic.

Norvil was not required to enter a plea. He was informed that the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also advised of his right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court. Until then, he will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. His VBI is expected to be served on August 21.