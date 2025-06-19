Up to 12 years in jail recommended for sex attack on cousin

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A PROSECUTOR recommended that a 24-year-old man serve a ten to 12-year prison term for the attempted sexual assault of his 15-year-old female cousin in 2021.

Eucal Bonamy, a prosecutor, recommended yesterday that the convict serve up to 12 years in prison for attempted rape before Senior Justice Gregory Hilton.

Mr Bonamy also recommended that the defendant serve three years in prison for a charge of indecent assault.

The defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, was unanimously found guilty of both offences in February.

The convict reportedly tried to rape his 15-year-old cousin in a relative’s home sometime between June 26, 2021, and August 21, 2021.

The convict also reportedly inappropriately touched his young cousin’s privates between December 25, 2019, and January 31, 2020, while she was 14 years old.

Mr Bonamy said the complainant wanted the convict to face justice and that what he did was wrong.

Mr Bonamy also claimed that the complainant received obscene texts from the convict.

Dorsey McPhee, the defendant’s attorney, recommended that the defendant be placed on a three-year probation period.

Debra Duncombe, a probation officer, said the defendant went to public school. She said he was academically challenged and had reading difficulties.

Ms Duncombe said his co-workers at Super Value described him as quiet and hardworking.

She added that they had a hard time believing he committed the crime.

She also said the convict maintained his innocence.

The convict’s sentencing proceedings will continue on August 20.

In addition to Mr Bonamy, Davina Pinder served as a prosecutor.