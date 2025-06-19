Victory for Wilson in teacher union vote

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BELINDA Wilson won a decisive victory in the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) recent election, securing re-election as president.

In the June 10 vote, Wilson received 1,292 votes, while her opponent, Julia Hanna, garnered just 186.

The election results were officially certified on Tuesday by Registrar of Trade Unions Yolantha Ward-Yallop.

Tiffany Burrell-Roberts was elected vice president with 1,147 votes, and Cedricka Rolle was named secretary-general with 912 votes.

A total of 12 positions were contested, including those for assistant secretary general, treasurer, assistant treasurer, trustee, and executive member. Twenty-five candidates ran for office, with four elected unopposed.

Wilson was first elected president in 2008 and won her most recent previous term by a margin of 606 votes.