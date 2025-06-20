Blaze in Abaco

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS in North Abaco were up in smoke yesterday as a large fire continued to blaze, prompting concerns that it may have been deliberately set.

By press time, the fire was contained. Volunteer firefighters from the island and surrounding settlements rushed to the scene. While no homes or businesses were reported to be damaged, thick, grey smoke filled the sky, reducing visibility on the roads. Videos shared on social media showed red flames burning into the night.

The blaze began behind the Marsh Harbour government complex, between Marsh Harbour and Dundas Town. It quickly spread to the Central Pines area, not far from the Abaco Shelter and Community Centre currently under construction.

Roscoe Thompson, head of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township, said fires have become far too common on the island. He noted there was a fire just last weekend that started late at night. He added that Wednesday’s fire was about 400 feet into the bush and that he was alerted around 4pm.

Some residents have speculated whether the fires are being intentionally set.

“I believe somebody set it, but I cannot swear by it,” Mr Thompson said.

He praised the efforts of volunteer firefighters, noting they are unpaid and putting themselves at risk.

However, he questioned the lack of police presence given the frequency of fires.

He said volunteer firefighters have done well to keep the fire under control but emphasised the need for more manpower. Abaco currently has three fire trucks.

Although no property was damaged, Mr Thompson stressed the health dangers of smoke, particularly for the elderly and people with asthma or breathing issues.

“We’ve warned residents to please, if you don’t feel comfortable, go with friends or go somewhere where it’s not in the smoke,” he said.