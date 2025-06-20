Gas stations and supermarket are named for violating price control

TEN businesses, including Rubio Gas Station, John Chea Supermarket and Shell Service Station, were fined last year for violating the Price Control Act and Regulations.

Offences ranged from overpricing and failing to display price tags to not providing invoices to the Consumer Affairs Unit.

Fines ranged from $500 to $2,500. Items confiscated during inspections were forfeited as evidence in court proceedings.

Rex Adderley, head of the Consumer Affairs Unit, told The Tribune yesterday that inspectorate teams conduct daily visits to check compliance. If violations are discovered, businesses are notified and given a follow-up inspection. Continued failure to meet requirements leads to escalating enforcement.

“If the issue is not corrected on the second visit, the business is labelled non-compliant,” Mr Adderley said.

“After two further instances of non-compliance, we issue a letter giving five days to comply. If the business still fails, we take the matter to court.”

While businesses are generally given ten days to resolve infractions, Mr Adderley said the timeline can vary depending on the case.

Last year, 16 businesses were found in breach of the regulations.

Ten pleaded guilty in court, with most cases resolved in 2023 and the remainder concluded this year. The most common violations included overpricing, unpriced items, lack of invoices, and failure to display a copy of the price control laws on-site.

Among the businesses fined were John Chea Supermarket on East Street South, Miss C’s Convenience Store on Alexandria Boulevard, Culmersville Convenience Store on Royal Palm Street, Pampers Plus Convenience Store on Bacardi Road, Needs Convenience Store on East Street South, Lyna’s Convenience Store on Plantol Street, and Consumer’s Choice on Palm Beach Street. The gas stations penalised included Shell Service Station on Prince Charles Drive, Rubis Gas Station on Wulff Road, and Rubio Service Station on Fire Trail Road.

Six other businesses currently have cases pending before the courts. These include Rubis Gas Station on University Drive, Dauphin’s One Stop on Wulff Road, GNE Wholesale & Retail on Crooked Island Street, Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Wulff and Marathon Roads, Shell Gas Station on Harold Road, and Kings and Queens Boutique on Market Street North.

Mr Adderley said in one instance, a store remained non-compliant after changing ownership.

“We found out that they don’t even have a licence for the new owner to operate a store. So, what we did, we turned it over to the Inland Revenue and they went in, and they closed the store down,” he said.

Mr Adderley said the unit continues to work tirelessly to protect consumer rights. He expressed hope that guilty pleas will eventually be made public to underscore the department’s commitment to accountability.

With new businesses opening regularly, he warned that non-compliance remains a persistent risk. Some business owners, he said, knowingly disregard the law.

The Consumer Affairs Unit enforces price and rent control laws, while the Consumer Protection Commission oversees matters related to the quality of goods and services.