Jailed for gunpoint car theft bid

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to five years in prison yesterday after admitting he tried to steal a vehicle at gunpoint from a couple parked at Goodman’s Bay Beach in 2022.

Machino McKenzie pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and was sentenced as part of a plea deal before Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez.

Prosecutors said that on the night of August 16, 2022, McKenzie, armed with a handgun and accompanied by an accomplice, approached Kermit Moss and his female companion while they sat in their vehicle around 10.30pm. He demanded that Moss exit the car.

Moments after the victims were forced out, police arrived on the scene. McKenzie attempted to flee by running into the sea and discarding a black object, but officers quickly apprehended him.

Police also recovered a black Honda Accord parked behind the victims’ vehicle, which was registered in McKenzie’s name.

Justice Weech-Gomez sentenced McKenzie to five years in prison, with time served –– three weeks in remand — to be deducted from the total sentence.

Tamika Roberts prosecuted the case, while Ian Cargill represented the defendant.