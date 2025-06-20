No answer on funding for Commission and Ombudsman

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe offered no clear explanation for how the Independent Commission of Investigations or the Office of the Ombudsman will be funded yesterday.

He told the House of Assembly he is not the Attorney General while deflecting concerns about the $30,000 budgeted for the commission.

Amid criticism from opposition MPs who say the Davis administration is not backing its legislative reforms with resources, Mr Munroe insisted the budget line does not tell the full story — but did not say where additional funding would come from.

FNM Leader Michael Pintard called the allocation “a travesty”, arguing it shows the government is not serious about enabling independent investigations. He compared the funding shortfall to what he said was similar treatment of the Office of the Ombudsman.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, in earlier remarks, said: “The government made a ‘big show’ of passing the Independent Commission Bill, but how can Bahamians take it seriously when only $30,000 was allocated to it?”

Mr Munroe pointed to the Law Reform Commission, which also appears underfunded in the budget but is fully operational.

“As a leader, as somebody who should be promoting sense, if you go to the items right below the Independent Commission of investigation, it’s the law reform commission and that line item is $16,500,” he said.

“Now, the Law Reform Commission actually operates. It is staffed by Sir Michael Barnett, Dame Anita Allen, retired justice Rhonda Bain, a number of other draft persons and clerical workers, they are housed somewhere.”

“Someone, with common sense would say, I know I see the Law Reform Commission working because it produced all of these bills that we’ve been debating in here for the last four years.”

Mr Munroe suggested that expenses like salaries and office space may be covered by other ministries, including the Ministry of the Public Service, though he provided no specifics.

“Rather than seek to lead by elucidation, they simply pick and nitpick, and think that it will stick,” he said.

Mr Thompson countered that the Law Reform Commission includes former judges, whose compensation may fall under separate budget lines.

“The ombudsman is not supposed to be an existing public servant and if you are planning on hiring a new ombudsman,” he asked, “where will the salary come from? And do you anticipate hiring other staff members?”

Mr Munroe responded that he was not the Attorney General and did not directly answer where or how the commission or ombudsman would be funded.

The commission was conceived in the wake of a US federal indictment alleging that Bahamian law enforcement officials facilitated cocaine smuggling into the United States. The indictment named high-ranking officers, including Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker, who was arrested in Florida on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms offences.

Critics have noted the administration’s deprioritization of good governance laws. It has routinely underfunded the Freedom of Information Unit, and has been accused of failing to adhere to the Public Procurement Act.

In December, Mr Munroe said the commission would introduce a “new era of accountability and justice”.

During the debate on the legislation for the commission earlier this year, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said: “I know that a lot of Bahamians thought that as serious as things had become, nothing would change. That’s been the pattern, for too long – the spotlight shifts to the next outrage or crisis, and nothing changes. But I’m serious when I say: we aren’t here to protect or prolong the status quo. So say goodbye to the old rules – and get familiar with the new ones.”