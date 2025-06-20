Pastor accused of repeatedly molesting teen stepdaughter

A PASTOR was charged and taken into custody yesterday for allegedly molesting his teenage stepdaughter three times over the last three years.

The 45-year-old man, whose name is being withheld to conceal the identity of the minor, was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent child before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans.

The male defendant’s wife was charged with failing to report sexual abuse.

The male defendant allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter three times while she was between 15 and 17 from December 1, 2022, to February 10, in New Providence.

The female defendant was accused of failing to report the alleged sexual abuse between June 1 and 30, 2024.

The accused were informed that they were not required to enter a plea and told that their matter would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Inspector S Coakley, the prosecutor, raised concerns about the child staying with the defendant’s mother.

The accused will return to court for a report on June 30.