Teenager accused of attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man was remanded to custody on Wednesday after being accused of a shooting in Abaco that left one man injured last week.

Darvard Thurston appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicenced firearm, possession of ammunition, and three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear.

Prosecutors allege that Thurston, along with accomplices, shot Timothy Davis Jr in the chest and thigh while he was sitting in his car in Marsh Harbour around 1am on June 12.

Thurston is also accused of threatening the lives of Andrew Russell, Shamond Wright, and Felix Delancy with a 9mm pistol during the same incident.

Davis was later airlifted to New Providence for medical treatment.

Later that day, Thurston allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a bushy area off Ernest Dean Highway. Police reportedly recovered a Stoeger STR-9C 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition from the scene.

Thurston was not required to enter a plea. He was informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Thurston will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is expected to be served on August 21.