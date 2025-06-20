Top swimmers are ‘electric’ on day 1

By JONATHAN BURROWS

The atmosphere was electric yesterday at the Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatic Centre as swimmers dove into competition on the first day of the 53rd annual Bahamas Aquatics swimming championships, setting the tone for the week ahead which promises fast swims, personal bests and broken records.

From the very first heat, it was clear the athletes came prepared. With weeks of training behind them, swimmers displayed sharp focus, smooth technique, and fierce determination in every event.

The day featured a range of races - from explosive 50s to fiery relays - and the performances did not disappoint.

Kai Bastian of Mako Aquatics Club smashed the meet record, clocking 30.53 in the boys’ 11-12 50-metre backstroke, cutting 0.86 from the meet’s previous record.

“It feels amazing, I got the record. I trained very hard for this,” he said on how it felt learning that he had secured the record for the race.

In the boys’ 18-and-over 50-metre backstroke, it was all Lamar Taylor of Maco Aquatics Club, clearing the meet record with a blazing 25.66, cutting 1.14 from the meet’s record.

“It feels pretty good after not swimming the 50 backstroke in about two years,” said Taylor when asked about his acquisition of the meet’s record.

Younger swimmers in the 8-10 category showed impressive poise and discipline in their first big meet of the season.

Coaches were especially proud of the swimmers’ starts and turns and technical improvements that paid big dividends in tight races.

Mental focus and team support also stood out as key factors in today’s success.

“We surpassed my expectations, our hard work really paid off,” said Maco Aquatics Club coach Travano McPhee when commenting on the three meet records the club took home on day 1.

After the first day of competition, the team standings are heating up. Defending champions, Mako Aquatics Club, held a huge early lead with 677 points, followed by Alpha Aquatics with 316 points and Barracuda Swim Club with 301, who are both within striking distance for second place heading into day 2. With a large deficit between first and second place, day two of the races, - including the 200-metre freestyle and 400-metre relay - could dramatically shake up the leaderboards. As the sun set on day one, clubs were already looking ahead to tomorrow’s races.

With confidence building and momentum on their side, there is every reason to expect more standout swims on day 2.