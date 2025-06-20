Two years on, immigration report finally to go to PM

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY two years after it was formed in the wake of political controversy –– and with little known about its work — the Immigration Commission has completed its draft report and is preparing to present it to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

Press secretary Keishla Adderley said during yesterday’s Office of the Prime Minister briefing that the commission undertook a “comprehensive review” of immigration operations in both New Providence and the Family Islands and that its report will be reviewed “soon” by the prime minister, with public and stakeholder consultations to follow before any decisions or reforms are finalised.

The commission was announced in October 2023 following leaked documents that raised concerns about discretionary immigration approvals and alleged interference by former Minister Keith Bell. At the time, the Davis administration presented the body as a key step toward reforming immigration policy and restoring public trust.

Since its launch, however, the government has released almost no information about the commission’s deliberations, progress, or findings.

The commission was mandated to examine the Department of Immigration’s daily operations, personnel practices, and the legislative framework governing immigration in The Bahamas.

Immigration and National Insurance Minister Alfred Sears previously said the preliminary report praised the department’s frontline staff, stating “that the work and the quality of the immigration officers” has “really been sterling.” No further details have been provided.

Former Education Director Marcellus Taylor chairs the commission, which also includes retired RBDF Commodore Clifford Scavella and Alexandria Hall.