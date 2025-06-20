Wilson: Why would teachers leave US for lower salaries here?

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson has questioned the feasibility of recruiting teachers from North America, highlighting the wide salary gap between those countries and The Bahamas.

She noted that under the 2022–2025 industrial agreement, the starting salary for Bahamian teachers rose from just $25,200 to $28,700.

“I wonder which teachers are going to leave the United States, where their salaries range from $42,000 to $71,000 per year with the average teacher salary of $63,000,” she said.

“Our 2022-2025 negotiations just brought the highest teacher salary in The Bahamas to $43,400 per year, many of whom have been in the teaching profession for about 30 years. Canada salaries range from $53,000 to $95,000 per year with an average salary of $69,000.”

Her remarks follow the Ministry of Education’s decision to suspend plans to recruit more than 70 Cuban teachers, shifting its focus to hiring educators from the US, Canada, and retired local professionals instead.

Mrs Wilson said the union supports the return of retired teachers to the classroom but questioned whether foreign educators would seriously consider relocating to The Bahamas under current compensation levels.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville announced in the House of Assembly on Monday that the government was halting recruitment agreements with Cuba pending discussions with US officials.

Mrs Wilson criticised the announcement coming from the Minister of Health rather than the Minister of Education, saying it should not have been revealed in Parliament without first consulting the union.

She said trips to recruit Cuban teachers were cancelled in April and May, yet the Ministry of Education failed to inform or consult the union.

Currently, 130 Cuban teachers work in The Bahamas. Mrs Wilson said many are expected to return to Cuba this week for the summer break, and it is unclear whether they will come back.

“We need to know what is their status, and if they are not returning, how will the gap be filled because the Cuban teachers recruitment program has existed for about 20 years. Today, the future of that programme is uncertain.”

Education Director Dominique McCartney-Russell has said officials hope the Cuban teachers will complete their contracts, but nothing is guaranteed as talks continue.

Mrs Wilson said the ministry must guarantee that enough teachers are in classrooms when school reopens in August 2025. She said the union is “putting them on notice” and will be watching closely.