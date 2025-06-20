Young sailors make their presence felt at ILCA North American Championships

THE Bahamas Sailing Association’s seven-member team made their presence felt at the 2025 ILCA North American Championships at the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club in California over the weekend.

Competing in three different categories, The Bahamas had its best showing in the ILCA 4 Fleet with Amaan Manwalker finishing 11th out of a field of 35 with a total of 184 points and a net score of 128.

Fellow Bahamians Emanuel John Alexiou, of the Lyford Cay Sailing Club, was 19th with 220.0 for a net of 148; Callum Pritchard of the BNSS/NYC was 24th with 260 for a net of 198 and Nash Cartwright of the BNSS was 31st with 336.0 for a net of 266.0.