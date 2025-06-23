Mako Aquatics emerges as champions of swim nationals

By Jonathan Burrows

THE annual Bahamas Aquatics swimming championships, held from June 18-22 at the Betty Kelly Kenny Aquatic Centre, was an action-packed four-day competition, not only showcasing outstanding athleticism, team spirit and personal growth but also celebrating its 53rd anniversary.

With over 150 swimmers ages eight to 20 from Nassau, Grand Bahama and the United States participating, the event was packed with excitement, surprises and memorable performances from Thursday to Sunday.

Mako Aquatics Club emerged as the reigning champion of the 2025 Bahamas Aquatics Swimming Championships, finishing with a whopping 3,109 points followed by Alpha Aquatics in second with 1,381 points, and Barracuda Swim Club rounded out the top three with 1,330 points.

The meet opened with high energy on day one as swimmers took to the pool for 50-metre races and relays.

Kai Bastian, of Mako Aquatics Club, set the tone early, breaking the record for the boys’ 11-12 50-metre backstroke with a time of 30.53.

Team morale was high for the Mako Aquatics club, leaving day one of the meet with a whopping total of 26 gold medals and an early lead in the meet.

Day two featured intense competition in the backstroke and butterfly events.

Kai Bastian stole the spotlight once again with an electrifying time of 2:13.65 in the 11-12 boys’ 200-metre freestyle, shaving 6.36 seconds from his personal best. “My focus in the future is to bring home a gold for the Bahamas in the Olympics,” said Mako Aquatics Club standout Kai Bastian on his future in swimming for the Bahamas beyond this meet.

One of the most surprising moments came during the boy’s 15 and over 50 meters fly when triathlete Launy Duncombe placed a disappointing 7th in this much-anticipated race with a time of 29.13.

Attributing a faulty dive board to his slow start, he maintained confidence and completed the day, finishing strong in all other events.

The 200-meter events and relays on day three tested swimmers’ endurance as they pushed athletes to their limits. Isabella Cuccurullo delivered a gutsy performance, holding a steady pace to secure gold in the Girls 13-14 200-meter Fly with a time of 2:37.37, cutting 2.25 from her previous prelim time.

The final day featured sprints, individual medleys, and the highly anticipated closing relays. With a dominant showing across both individual and relay events,

Mako Aquatics Club standout Kai Bastian won runner-up for best swimmer in the Boys 11-12 category.

“He should be even more dominant next year,” said Mako Aquatics Club head coach Travano McPhee on the future of Kai Bastian in next year’s meet.

Overall, the four-day swim meet was a resounding success not only for the Mako Aquatics Club but for all other clubs, filled with inspiring performances, broken records, and unforgettable moments.

It was a testament to months of training, dedication, and the love of the sport.