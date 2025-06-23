Minister defends $2.25m sunken vessel allocation

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister has defended the Government's decision to allocate $2.25m in the 2025-2026 Budget to the removal of sunken vessels from Potter's Cay and elsewhere in The Bahamas.

JoBeth Coleby-Davis, minister of transport and energy, said the Davis administration has been removing derelict vessels and wrecks throughout its term in office as she faced questioning from Long Island MP, Adrian Gibson, over whether the $2.25m was solely for use in cleaning up Potter’s Cay.

“For many years we've been having the unfortunate incident of persons leaving and not removing the sunken vessels throughout New Providence, and also on our Family Islands,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said. “However, we're able to remove those sunken vessels and do away with them in various areas. We will utilise the funds to do so. And we've been doing that for some time throughout this term.”

Mr Gibson, referencing abandoned vessels outside of Potter’s Cay Dock as well, added that some have been “a hazard” for years and inquired what would be done with them.

“They're just taking up space,” Mr Gibson said. “They are a hazard as well, and it's a real safety concern for the other operators and persons out there. I'm wondering if there's going to be an effort also, because they may not have sunk in the sense of the word sinking, but is there going to be an effort to a remove those off of the dock, maybe sink them somewhere, or, I don't know, put some fine or something on the owners?"

Mrs Coleby-Davis said her ministry has been talking to vessel owners and “are working through the process with the Office of the Attorney General so that we can address it in the right way”. Adrian White, the St Anne's MP, queried the removal of “vessels that were removed last year, that cost the public purse $3.406m". He requested that the Budget allocate funds for the removal of two vessels in Abaco.

“There's currently a tugboat and barge sunken on the protected reefs near Fowl Cay in Abaco,” Mr White said. “Can the budget for the upcoming year of $2.25m be applied to removing those two vessels that are damaging our environment . And can you tell us where are any of the vessels that were removed last year that cost the public purse $3.406m.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis said her ministry is working with the Office of the Attorney General and that the vessels in Abaco are the subject of a Supreme Court dispute.

“To your first question, that matter is presently in the court between the two authorities, the two companies, and we are working with the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Finance,” she said. “We actually just had a meeting on that yesterday, because we're still working on the best possible way to remove that barge that is sunken. And to your next question, we had removals throughout the harbour and also on the Family Islands in Andros and Abaco.

When asked to identify vessels that have been removed Mrs Coleby-Davis responded, “It would have been really good if, when your government was in power, you removed many of the vessels that you are now complaining about, because we were left to do the job.

"And, no, I don't have the names of the vessels. Many were removed, and there's still many more, because when you were in government, you didn't remove them." Michael Pintard, leader of the Opposition, inquired if the Davis administration sought to enforce “what we believe, by regulation, is the responsibility of the vessel owners".

“For example, around Potter's Cay, there are a number of vessels that have sunk, and the owners have taken no responsibility,” he said. “Are they sharing in the cost? Are you passing the cost on? And do you have a schedule that the public could see so we could know that these individuals are being held accountable for their sunken vessels? “

Mrs Coleby-Davis added: “There is a process. One is to try and locate the owner, and in those instances where they are located, they are requested to remove the vessels. For safety reasons, if they are unable to, then that process is dealt with through the Office of the Attorney General to access those funds that would have been spent by the Government.

"It is a process, but however, for safety reasons... the Government does remove those vessels and go after the persons through the Office of the Attorney General.”