No anti-gang prosecution yet - but police chief says officers are gathering evidence

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ALMOST four months after Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles announced the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) was investigating its first case under the Anti-Gang Act, officers are still working to gather enough evidence to bring the matter before the court.

“I just want you to know that we are following an investigation,” Commissioner Knowles told The Tribune on Friday at the sidelines of an event. “As soon as we are able to get that matter before the courts, we’re hoping that very quickly we will have sufficient evidence to put that matter before the court, but I am confident that we will do so.”

Commissioner Knowles first disclosed the ongoing investigation during an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing in February. At the time, she said officials hoped to soon charge people and identify them as “true gang leaders” within the community.

She also cautioned that investigations under the new law would take time as they require proper intelligence and documentation.

The long-awaited legislation was passed in Parliament last April. Under the law, a gang leader or member can face up to 25 years in prison. Anyone committing a crime as part of a gang or intimidating others into joining one could be jailed for up to seven years.

Gang activity is defined under the law as a range of criminal acts, including recruitment, retaliatory violence, kidnapping, threats, or benefiting from gang actions. Offenders can also be fined up to $100,000. Gang members whose actions lead to death could face life imprisonment.

The Davis administration introduced the legislation in response to rising gang violence, which officials say has contributed to a string of murders, daylight shootings, and innocent lives lost. Police have noted that while some youth willingly join gangs, others are pressured or threatened. In one reported case, a 13-year-old boy in Grand Bahama was allegedly stabbed by a group of juveniles after refusing to join a gang.

The Anti-Gang Act has drawn criticism from Opposition leader Michael Pintard. The law states that anyone harbouring a gang member could face up to 20 years in prison. If the gang member is a child, their parent could be charged.

Mr Pintard argued that this provision could unfairly punish well-meaning parents, many of whom may be unaware of the double lives their children lead.

In response, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said parents must be held accountable if they ignore alarming signs. He noted that some parents witness their sons bringing home firearms, acquiring new vehicles without jobs, or displaying unusual tattoos and hairstyles, yet say nothing to authorities.