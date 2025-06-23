‘Shooting Hoops, Not Guns’: Peace on Da Streets Basketball tourney to celebrate its 30th anniversary

By Jonathan Burrows

NEXT month, the energy of Nassau will intensify as the Peace on Da Streets Basketball tournament will celebrate its 30th anniversary, from July 14-19, commencing on July 20 at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

Founded in 1995 by Carlos Reid and named in memory of Nelson Cooper, a reformed Border Boys gang leader, the tournament is a powerful testament to change and community healing.

The Hope Center, alongside Youth Against Violence, delivers a clear message - “Shooting Hoops, Not Guns.”

“We see it as a springboard initiative that can spring young men into their careers playing college or professional basketball,” said Reid, speaking on the positives that come out of a tournament such as Peace On Da Streets.

This year’s rosters will include standout athletes from local high schools like St. Augustine’s College, Queens College, and C.R. Walker, alongside local college athletes and special youth squads.

Expect edge-of-your-seat action, culminating in a Clergy vs. Politicians showdown that has become a fan favourite.

Between games, there will be live DJ sets and the thrill of the Slam Dunk and Three-point challenges.

This year’s tournament combines competition with celebration. With intentions to not just play ball but also build a community, this tournament can be seen as more than just that.

Peace On Da Streets is where hope and potential take the shot.

During the final day of the tournament when the champions in all of the divisions will be crowned, the highlight will be the much anticipated showdown between the Pastors and the Politicians.