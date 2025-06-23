THE KDK REPORT: The ties that bind

By Dr Kenneth D Kemp

The often-discussed life-long sacrifices that mothers make for their children are globally well-documented. Mothers are the backbone of every society in every nation throughout the world and the bond between a mother and her child is arguably the strongest entity on planet Earth. But this tangible connection doesn’t only occur within the human race. Within the animal kingdom, similar examples of maternal altruism and devotion are evident.

The most heart-breaking example of a mother-child bond can be seen in Cetaceans (marine mammals) such as whales. Hunting whales is alarmingly still legal in countries like Iceland, Norway and Japan. Each year, more than a thousand whales are killed for their meat for human or pet consumption or for their oil, blubber and cartilage which are used in pharmaceutical and health supplements. In an act hailed by conservationists as both brutal and sickening, a common strategy employed by whale hunters is to first kill the baby whale (calf).

An intensely sharp spear (known as a harpoon) is shot from a gun and propelled at the calf. As it penetrates the animal’s body, the barbed portion becomes embedded and the calf cries out; the sound is so horrific that all nearby marine life vanishes in fear. And as the dying calf swims around helplessly in unimaginable pain, the calf’s nurturing mother never leaves its side, all the while knowing that her life is also in grave danger. She refuses to abandon her baby. In the end, her benevolence ends in tragedy as a second harpoon is launched and the mother whale is soon killed.

Other poignant examples have made headlines in recent years. First in 2018 and then again earlier this year, a grieving Orca carried her dead calf on her back for 17 days, frequently nudging it with her snout and refusing to accept that her baby had died. Doing so, took up so much of her energy that she was unable to forage for food or subsequently eat.

A mother-child bond is undoubtedly powerful. This we already know. Far less celebrated, however, are the bonds between a father and child. Last week, on Father’s Day, under the best of circumstances, men were able to receive their flowers from the people who appreciate them. But for the most part, it’s only on that solitary day of revelry that the world pauses to say a special thank you. Lest we forget, there are innumerable dedicated fathers across the world who protect and provide for their families with minimal fanfare. Today, I salute them and my own father who was the greatest man I’ve ever known.

Truth be told, feats of father-child devotion may not be readily broadcast, but fatherly heroism occurs daily nonetheless and it merits equal attention. One such opportunity to applaud said heroics was on full display this past week when locally, a father donated a kidney to his son. It was a first for the Princess Margaret Hospital and offered a ray of hope to the kidney recipient, a young man with a promising future.

In today’s report, apart from saluting fathers, I’d like to focus on what a kidney transplant entails and how this amazing feat of medicine can literally save a life.

Each person has a pair of kidneys located just below the rib cage, to the left and right of the spine. They have a bean shaped appearance and measure the size of a fist (4.5 inches or 12 centimeters in length). Together, they function to make hormones that help control blood pressure, keep bones strong and healthy and also stimulate the bone marrow to produce red blood cells. The best-known function of the kidneys however lies in its ability to filter blood by extracting waste and excess water to produce urine.

Kidney failure occurs when kidneys become damaged for whatever reason, and functions below 15 percent of its normal capacity. During late-stage kidney disease, end-stage kidney disease or kidney failure, patients are started on hemodialysis where they are connected to a machine that removes blood, a dialyzer filters out the toxins and the filtered blood is then transported back into the body. Most kidney failure patients undergo hemodialysis three times per week and each session takes three to four hours to complete. The process is extremely tiring and takes a toll on the patient’s body.

There are approximately 600 patients on hemodialysis in the Princess Margaret Hospital network. Without hemodialysis, these patients will die. Another option is to undergo a kidney transplant but this option for many years seemed impossible for locals. Today there is reason for hope. A transplant team has been assembled and the first transplant surgery was a success. In hopes that there will be many more to come, here’s a breakdown of how it works.

Once the recipient is healthy enough to survive the surgery and a suitable donor kidney is matched (similar tissue and blood type between donor and recipient) the transplant is approved. An incision five to six inches in length is made in the lower abdomen at the transplant site. The recipient’s old kidneys are left intact (except if they are infected or cancerous) and the new donor kidney is attached to the renal artery and vein. The ureter on the donor kidney is then attached to the recipient’s bladder which will allow the urine produced to be excreted from the body. The incision is closed using staples or sutures. The surgery can take between three to five hours.

Post operative care requires that the patient be placed on immunosuppressive drugs for the rest of their life to prevent their body from rejecting the donor kidney. As its name suggests, these drugs suppress the immune system so there is a lifelong increased risk of infection. Patients remain in hospital for approximately one-week post-surgery and are advised to begin moving around as soon as possible to expedite healing and limit the risk of blood clots. Dietary modifications and exercise are highly encouraged to improve outcomes.

Given its recent success, The Bahamas government has already committed to allocating more funds to renal transplantation in future to decrease the number of patients on hemodialysis. It’s a bold step for a public healthcare system that’s rarely praised for its efforts and relied upon by 70 percent of the population.

Fueled primarily by indifference, the capacity for human cruelty against animals is immense. Fortunately, even though the pace for global animal protection may seem too sluggish for some, I believe that we’re moving in the right direction. It takes courage to help but that has to be taught and it’s best taught through example. Whether that courage comes in the form of fighting for animal rights or donating a kidney. Courage at times can be as equally contagious as compassion.

Parents have an obligation to do all they can to ensure that their children become successful and contribute meaningfully to society. While the bond between a mother and child is often discussed, ignored too often is the role that fathers play. Perhaps this past Father Day we remembered to give thanks and perhaps that sentiment will linger a bit longer than it has in the past.

Because when a father donates a kidney to his son, it shows the world what love looks like. But no matter which parent that love emanates from, those bonds are strong enough to move mountains, save a life and inspire a nation. Ultimately, those are the ties that bind and, in the end, most would say it’s our greatest source of pride.

This is The KDK Report.