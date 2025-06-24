FACING REALITY: Bite the bullet - get rid of the Privy Council?

By Ivoine Ingraham

In the past, a murder was a rare and solemn event, putting the country in shock and sparking conversations that reverberated through the town for months, if not years. The country mourned, and a sense of stillness prevailed. Similarly, when an execution took place, the nation experienced a mix of sadness and relief, a collective understanding that justice was served. But it took a long while for the shock to wear off.

There have been many arguments from those who oppose, one of which is that we execute the wrong person due to flawed thinking. Is this the reason why there is an apparent reluctance for capital punishment? Is the legal fraternity lobbying against it for selfish reasons? What happens when there is raw footage, eyewitness accounts, camera footage, and corroborating evidence? What more is needed to be sure?

But let us delve a little further; we have had multiple murders and many done by the same people who have been given the most incredible opportunity to clear themselves; they get bail over and over, and no attention is paid to the victim’s family.

The system fails because the witnesses have gone underground for fear of their lives. The only thing that we do is serve the families of the victims with our ‘thoughts and prayers’, and then they are forgotten.

Many would argue that the laws are on books, but this is a clear sign that our legal system is in desperate need of reform.

Does anyone feel for the family? Does anyone care? These questions are expected because there’s been no indication that the killers will receive their just reward for taking an innocent life or, in many cases, lives.

People are killed with the excuse that it was a mistaken identity. Some died for no reason, and most were killed just because. Drive-by killings, like in a movie, but the more they happen, the less the outcry; after a few days, we go back to our everyday lives. “Oh Lord, how long, Oh Lord”.

We have seen mothers killed holding babies, children watching their fathers killed and people killed for just sitting outside their homes catching some cool breeze; where else should they be? Safety is not just an illusion; the fear is profound. We are becoming numb, and that is scary.

The poor judges go through the motion, knowing that there will be no verdict that suits the crime. The rigour of the trial hoodwinks these people, but the killer knows that he will either get off with some technicality or serve a few years with his buddies, a vacation to some.

But what’s the real question: is there anywhere safe for us to go or be anymore? Do the people who have private security or live in gated communities feel that way, too? Why are we at this point? Is it the point of no return just because we have no say in our independent country?

I have served all of these scenarios because I am extremely confused about whether any of these reasons are essential; people’s lives must be worth something.

The Bahamas’ claim to independence is one of the country’s biggest jokes. In a few weeks, we will be celebrating our 52nd anniversary, and it should be a joyous occasion for us. The raw truth, however, is that we certainly do not have the luxury of determining our fate.

Independence is a word, not the action of our supposedly self-determining state. Can we do anything without London’s permission?

If we are going to take credit for “calling our shots”, then we could and should have the testicular fortitude to do away with the Privy Council. Is it because lawyers benefit most from representing clients with hefty fees?

What’s even more alarming is our collective reluctance to initiate a nationwide dialogue on this issue. It’s astonishing to think that three men from a distant land care enough about The Bahamas to discuss relinquishing their service. They don’t live here and can’t feel the fear a wife experiences when her law-abiding husband is gunned down in broad daylight. It’s like scenes from a Hollywood movie unfolding in our town.

What is the “worst of the worst?” It is an illusion; it strips away any authority a sitting judge should have, as they are second-guessed. It is control of our affairs from a distance. It suggests that we lack the intelligence or temperament to reach a sensible conclusion after the facts are presented. It is an insult, and we, like puppets, cannot gather enough courage to challenge that asinine idea. After all of these years, we’re still singing “God save our gracious queen” in our minds, clamouring to be loyal subjects. No wonder our people have an identity problem.

The fear of murder happening to any of us at any time is real. So, the thought of a referendum not going in favour of people being against capital punishment is a moot point. We look for every possible reason why it should not happen.

More than 75 percent of the Bahamian population would say yes to end the interference by the Privy Council and for us to determine our fate.

Since there is a serious appetite among the majority of Bahamians for those suffering the consequences of their actions, let us stop pussyfooting around with this. The fact that laws are on the books is only a sham. The worst of the worst is a handcuff; it ensures that nothing will happen.

So there we have it; send it to the people, no delays, and goodbye to the Privy Council. We have shown long enough that we cannot handle our affairs, and we abdicate our responsibilities to the men sipping tea. What is it going to take for us to get serious? Who has to die before we wake up from this deathly sleep? Why do we even need to have this conversation if we’re looking out for everyone’s best interests?

When will we face reality? The killers are brazen. They do so in broad daylight, without a mask and pounce on anyone. They are cold and callous, knowing that the law is paralysed to do anything. They commit their crime, spend a holiday, and then repeat the act. Where is the discouragement? Where is the deterrent?

Our ladies, daughters, and sons, of course, are depending on us to provide a safe place for them to thrive and raise their families in the future. Are we helping them, or have they given up, given the current climate?

There’s no time for political correctness. Our country is in a vulnerable state, and the need for remedies is long overdue. It’s time to act, not pontificate, not wring our hands, but to take decisive steps forward.

It is time for an immediate national dialogue about the remedies that would help all of us feel safer. We all love this country, and we want the best for it. There is no need to talk behind the scenes and wait for someone to do it; that is the cowardly approach, and we have had enough of that already. That is how we have reached this point because if it did not affect all families, I would sit by and watch.

God forbid, but your son or innocent daughter could be the following statistic.