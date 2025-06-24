Freedom Farm wins three of four titles at junior nationals

THE Bahamas Baseball Association concluded its 2025 Grand Bahama Port Authority Junior Nationals at the Emera field in Grand Bahama on Sunday.

The tournament was dominated by Freedom Farm, who returned to New Providence with three of the four titles in the 8-and-under, 10-and-under and 12-and-under divisions.

The only one to stay in Grand Bahama was the 14-and under, won by the Grand Bahama Little League over the Junior Baseball League of Nassau.

Freedom Farm ended up in third place.

Freedom Farm carted off the 8-and under crown over the GBLL with Legacy out of Grand Bahama finishing third.

Freedom Farm claimed the 10-and-under title over GBLL as well with Legacy placing third.

And in the 12-and-under division, Freedom Farm won the title ovr GBLL. The JBLN got third place.

The junior nationals followed on the heels of the BBA’s successful hosting of the 2025 Andre Rodgers Baseball Championships that was held in honor of Free ‘Papoa’ Smith at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium two weeks ago.

Freedom Farm captured the 18-and-under title, while the Ed Armbrister Baseball League was the winner of the 23-and-under division.