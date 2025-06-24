Lyford Cay International School Dragons celebrate three national soccer championship titles

THE National High School Soccer Championships last month marked an historic achievement for the Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) Dragons, who won three championship titles.

The school recently celebrated this incredible achievement with a special assembly, which was attended by the athletes, students, teachers, administrators and special guests, including LCIS alumnus and the school’s first-ever national team captain, Charles Allan (Class of 2018), and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg.

“That victory was not just about the trophy but also about representing our school with pride, teamwork and determination. It’s inspiring to see how this exciting achievement continues at LCIS today,” said Allan.

Said Minister Bowleg: “You have made your school, country and families proud, and it is the aim of this government to support athletes like you every step of the way. We believe in your talents and, more importantly, we want to see you take your talents to the world.”

The 2025 Samuel P Haven Jr High School Soccer National Championships saw the BAISS champion LCIS senior girls claim their second back-to-back victory.

They defeated the Queen’s College Comets 2-1 with both goals coming from Molly Lambson (grade 10).

For the second year in a row, Issa Bournas (grade 9) earned the MVP award. They were led for the second year by co-head coaches Anissa Albury and Sarah Ilgenfritz.

The BAISS pennant-winning senior boys had a spectacular final match, beating the Government High School Magic Phoenix 2-0 to become national champions for the fourth time.

Goals in this game were scored by Camryn Bethell (grade 11) and Joshua O’Brien (grade 11).

Team captain Jack Massey (grade 11) won the MVP award, and goalkeeper Alec Hooper (grade 10) won the Golden Glove Award.

This year, they were coached by men’s national team member and LCIS elite and developmental sports (EDS) coach Ronaldo Green.

This year’s championships also included the inaugural New Providence Junior High School Soccer Championships, providing junior high school teams a new opportunity to compete at the national level.

The BAISS champion LCIS junior boys became the first-ever boys’ champions of the New Providence Junior High School Soccer Championships.

They beat the Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves 3-2 with Dirk Simmons (grade 7) winning the MVP award.

After only joining BAISS in 2017, LCIS has now won eight national soccer titles.

Said outgoing athletic director Craig Massey of the achievement: “This is unprecedented in school soccer. It is a true reflection of the continued growth of our BAISS and elite and developmental sports football programmes here at LCIS and the quality of investment in all of our coaches.

To win three national titles this year is an amazing achievement and puts Lyford Cay International School firmly on the map both athletically and academically.

The future of LCIS athletics is bright.

LCIS footballers will be eager to defend their titles next year and keep the trophies in Dragon country.

Founded in 1962, Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) is the only internationally accredited day school located in western New Providence, offering a world-class educational programme for students aged 18 months to 18 years (preschool to grade 12).

LCIS students and staff come from 45 different countries and speak 14 languages.

LCIS is the only school in the Caribbean to offer all International Baccalaureate programmes across all grades.

Upon graduation, LCIS students move on to top universities around the world.

Visit www.lcis.bs to learn more.