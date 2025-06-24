Man charged with possession of over 5o images of child pornography on his phone

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of possessing over 50 images of child pornography on his cellphone.

Travis Russell, 28, was arraigned on three counts of possession of child pornography before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Prosecutors allege that Russell had 50 nude images and four videos of minors engaged in sexual acts stored in the Telegram and photo gallery apps on his iPhone 16 Pro Max between January 1, 2023, and June 22, 2025.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea. The matter will proceed to the Supreme Court via a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

Russell was granted $9,000 bail with one or two sureties. He must sign in at the Grove Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.

His VBI is scheduled for potential service on September 15.

Inspector S Coakley is prosecuting, and David Cash represents the accused.