O’Brien, Souza take top placings in the Caribbean Equestrian Challenges

BAHAMAS equestrians featured prominently in the final standings of the 2024-2025 Caribbean Equestrian Association (CEA) Jumping and Dressage Challenges, with two riders – Quinn O’Brien and Gabriela Souza – taking top honours in their respective categories.

Eight of the 11 member countries of the CEA participated in the different Challenges, which are contested at different levels in the equestrian disciplines of show jumping and dressage.

At the end of the season the results from each country are compared and individually ranked, with the top three riders from each category of competition named towards the country’s team.

In the Show Jumping Challenges, a total of 170 riders competed over the same courses of obstacles (this year created by FEI course designer Tatiana Kholodniakova of Russia) at different height levels.

The CEA Jumping Challenges were judged by FEI Level 1 jumper judge Heidi Mello. The Bahamas team placed 4th in the Mini Jumping Challenge and 5th in the Regional Jumping Challenge, but saw some outstanding individual placings in both competitions, notably from Quinn O’Brien, riding Erika Adderley’s Vivawell, who took 1st place in the Mini Jumping Challenge Height Class B (0.60m) and was named the overall 2024-2025 CEA MJC High Score Rider.

In the Dressage Challenges, 126 riders from different Caribbean countries rode tests at different levels according to their ability.

All tests were judged by FEI Level 3 dressage judge Omar Zayrik of Mexico, who travelled to each country to ensure a consistency of judging in the competition.

Despite this being only the second year of competing in the CEA Dressage Challenges, The Bahamas put on a strong performance. The Children’s Mini Dressage Challenge Team placed second overall, while Gabriela Souza riding Erika Adderley’s Casino Royale was the overall winner of the Introductory Test C competition, scoring 69.500%.

Several other Bahamian riders posted notable Dressage scores, placing them in the top 10 of their respective categories across the region, as follows:

Introductory Test A (Kennedy Albury – 2nd place; Kaitlyn Russell – 4th place; Emery Dunn – 5th place; Poppy Denning – 6th place; Meadow Dinnick – 10th place)

Introductory Test B (Isla Whylly – 7th place)

Introductory Test C (Gabriela Souza – 1st place; Sennen Fitzmaurice – 2nd place; Hannah Knowles – 5th place; Marlo Pinder – 6th place; Ella Saidi – 10th place)

Training Level 1 Test (Sennen Fitzmaurice – 2nd place; Katerinal Coello – 3rd place; Kelsey Pyfrom – 9th place)

Training Level 3 Test (Lorrinda Maura – 2nd place)