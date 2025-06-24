Serena Salis fifth overall in the masters’ division

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

SERENA Salis knew sooner or later she would win her first international medal as a bodybuilder, based on the vast improvement that she’s been making in the sport.

After settling for a top 10 spot last year, Salis returned to the stage on Saturday at the NPC BodyBE1 Classic Pro/Am in Alabama where she emerged as the fifth place finisher in the masters’ division.

In her first show for the year at the IFBB Pro Division, Salis said she was proud of the achievement she made training only for the past six months under her new coach, Jason “Jay Shred” Johnson.

Salis, a customer service representative at the Lyford Cay Spa and a personal physical trainer, said she is grateful to Gatestone, an international company that has sponsored her for the year.

“We started training in January. But I wasn’t sure that I would compete in the meet until I got the sponsor,” said the 41-year-old Salis, a native of Italy.

“When the sponsorship came through, we worked on getting ready for the show.

“This was my first time competing in the masters and so I was very happy to get fifth place. When you change coaches, sometimes it takes a while for you to see the progress. But I think ‘Jay Shred’ and I worked very well to get ready for the show.”

When her name was called for the top five, Salis said she was shocked.

“I have a full time job working in the pa, I train people and Jay Shred made the time to train me, so everything came together,” she said. “I always work hard and I think the training I got from him really helped me to perform at my best in the show.

“He understands exactly what my body needs. He did a good job in getting me ready for the shoe. I was very happy with my performance.”

Johnson, a professional bodybi=uilder, said he wasn’t surprised at Salis’ performance because he saw the improvement she made during their training sessions.

“ From the last package, her posing was much better. I felt she did very well for just her first show for the year,” Johnson said. “Frm what I saw, she had one of the best performances on stage.”

Salis, formerly married to Jimmy Norius, who previously coached her, said she’s just waiting on the feedback from the judges so she knows what areas she has to concentrate on to plan for her next show.

“We will focus on her back, giving her more width,’ Johnson said. “She just needs a little more size and with some glucose, she should be able to get it.”

While they are undecided on exactly when she will return on stage this year, Johnson said he’s working with his coach Joel Stubbs to get ready for four shows he will compete in this year.











