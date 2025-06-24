By BRENT STUBBS

THE Nex-Gen Elite Training Basketball Camp, geared to “taking your skills to the next level,” got started yesterday at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

And although camp director JR Cadot expected a little more participation, he was pleased with the many boys and girls, between the ages of 7-18, who showed up for the camp that will run through July 4.

“This is a good turnout. Any time we can get the kids out in the summer in a positive environment, it’s good,” Cadot said. “It doesn’t matter the turnout. There’s a lot more kids missing, but we’re happy with the turnout.”

Cadot, now an assistant coach at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, Nike EYBL Scholastic, Elite Team USA and founder of JRC Basketball Academy, said during the rest of the camp, the instructors will take them through a series of drills to develop their skills.

“We expect to get better and get them to the next level,” said Cadot, a former division one basketball player who also represented The Bahamas on the men’s national basketball team.

“We use basketball as a vehicle to teach them life skills because no matter what profession they want in life, they have to work at it. So being a professional, it’s also what they have in their mind and that is what we are trying to instil in them.”

This year’s camp features the instruction from Cadot’s fellow coach at Sunrise Christian Academy, Spencer Dexter, who was just thrilled to be able to assist in any way he can.

Cadot said he’s just thrilled to have Dexter here because of the wealth of knowledge he brings to the table, having worked with so many players who have gone on to play college and in the professional ranks..

Having gotten to know both Chavano “Buddy” Hield, who now plays in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors and Lourawls ‘Tum Tum’ Nairn, now a collegiate assistant coach, as former players for Sunshine Christian Academy, Dexter said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join Cadot in the camp here.

“I’m lucky to come here and do this. This orange ball can get you anywhere,” said Dexter of the basketball.

“It got me to my second time in The Bahamas. I was here when Sunrise Academy came here to play.”

From what he’s seen so far, Dexter said there’s a lot of energy that comes with the first day. He noted that they just have to maintain that by incorporating some things every day.

“I’m looking for growth. I want to see how many young men and young ladies we can get better in a short amount of time,” he insisted.

“Development is a big part of basketball. That’s the goal. If you can get one person better from this camp, that’s a win.”

Before the camp is done, the participants will hear from a number of local and international speakers, including Jamie Johnson, the founder of Crossfire.

During the camp, participants will be taught the basic skills in game situations, shooting, passing, ball handling, defence and footwork.

Already, two of the campers felt it was a good decision for them to attend the camp.

Brianna Hanna, a 12-year-old heading into grade eight at Queen’s College, said as a member of the Comets’ junior girls basketball team, she wanted to improve her skills so she decided to attend the camp. “It would be good to get more practice so I can be better in our high school games,” Hanna said.

“It’s been a good experience so far. I’ve learned a lot more than I would in a regular practice, so I’m just ready to learn more.”

Ian Mills Jr, a 12-year-old, who will be heading into grade seven at St. Andrew’s International School, said he wanted to come out to work on dribbling with his left hand.

“I couldn’t use it at all,” Mills Jr said. “Now I can handle it.”

For the rest of the camp, Mills Jr said he’s looking forward to playing some scrimmages, so the experience here will help him as he tries out for the Hurricanes’ junior boys team in September.

The camp runs daily from 2-6 pm.