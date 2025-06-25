30 months jail for loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 30 months in prison yesterday after admitting to having a loaded gun at his Hay Street home last week.

Shawn McPhee, 27, and Dweisha Barry, 23, were arraigned before Magistrate Lennox Coleby on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

McPhee was reportedly found in possession of a black Taurus G2C 9mm pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition at his residence on June 19.

He pleaded guilty to the charges, while his co-accused, Barry, pleaded not guilty. The charges against Barry were subsequently withdrawn.

McPhee was sentenced to 30 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie served as the prosecutor.